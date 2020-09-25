Ekiti APC crisis takes new turn, as party SEC suspends Gov Fayemi | Ripples Nigeria

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State seems to have worsened with the purported suspension of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The suspension of Fayemi was announced on Friday in a statement released and signed by Senator Tony Adeniyi, who represented Ekiti South Senatorial District (2011–2015) and seven others on behalf of the Ekiti APC State Executive Committee.

The development is coming after the APC in the state on Thursday said it had suspended the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 other chieftains of the party indefinitely.

In a statement by the state APC publicity secretary, Ade Ajayi, the party said Ojudu and other affected members were suspended for allegedly disobeying the party’s directive by failing to withdraw cases instituted against the party in court.

The statement on Friday announcing the suspension of Governor Fayemi, who is being accused of masterminding the suspension of Ojudu and others read:

“After painstakingly reviewing the activities of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, we the authentic members of the Party in the State and Members of State Executive Committee per Section 12.8 of APC Constitution being duly constituted members of the National Convention of the Party, rose from its meeting of the 23rd September 2020 and resolved as follows:

“We note the continued illegalities in the name of the party, being conducted by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who as governor is an ordinary member of the SEC and ought to have called meetings of this duly constituted body as a critical party organ, has failed to do so since his assumption of office in 2018.

“That the body currently masquerading as the elected members of the SEC or as the State Working Committee or appendages is unknown to us (as due statutory members of SEC) since no Ward Congress has taken place in Ekiti State APC since inception. All the SEC members listed in Section 12.8 of our constitution, (i) to (xxvii) as such are open positions since only duly officiated Ward congresses with INEC observation can fill these positions.

“As such, only the duly elected members of the APC in the state serving as Governor, Deputy Governor, Speaker & Deputy Speaker as well as Principal Officers of the House and Members of the National Convention which includes all present and past National Assembly members today constitute the State SEC of our great party.

“To this end, in the absence of a properly organized body and meeting, and the continued insistence of the Governor to neglect his duty to initiate Ward Congresses or call a meeting of the SEC to deliberate upon pertinent issues, we as loyal members of our party and members of the State Executive Committee met to rescue our party from continued denigration and abuse, and resolved thus:

“That Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State is hereby suspended from the party in view of his numerous anti-party activities especially his role in the recent concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.”

Aside from Adeniyi, others who signed the statement were:

Senator Babafemi Ojudu – Senator, Ekiti Central Senatorial District ( 2011 – 2015)

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator, Ekiti South Senatorial District ( 2019- ) Former Minister of Works.

Congressman Bimbo Daramola, Ekiti North Federal Constituency ( 2011 – 2015 )

Hon Robinson Ajiboye, Ekiti North Federal Constituency ( 2011 – 2015)

Hon Oye Ojo, Ekiti North Federal Constituency ( 2011 – 2015 )

Hon ( Dr.) Adewale Omirin – Hon Speaker Ekiti State House of

Assembly ( 2011 – 2015 )

Hon Femi Adeleye, Member, Ekiti State House of Assembly, (2007 – 20011).

