Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics

Edo govt blames APC for attack on Obaseki campaign team

August 14, 2020
Gov Obaseki says LG election is evidence PDP is non-existent in Edo
By Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Government Thursday blamed the attack on the campaign train of Governor Godwin Obaseki at Etsako West Wars 10, on the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to reports, Obaseki had embarked on a ward-to-ward campaign to seek for votes ahead of the September 19 governorship election, but his campaign train came under attack by suspected hoodlums.

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement: “The Governor’s campaign team was attacked today (Thursday) by men believed to be sponsored by Adams Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“The reason why we are so sure is because the governor is embarking on a ward to ward campaign, not local government like the APC is doing.

Read also: Ex-lawmaker calls for Obaseki’s impeachment

“The governor was just actually arriving at the ward that Oshiomhole belongs to which is Etsako West ward 10; so some people were planted close to the location and started shooting at the governor’s campaign team. The plan was to scare the governor from coming and scare away the governor’s supporters who were already there.

“And interestingly the people didn’t even run away. I heard that a child was hit by a stray bullet from a locally-made gun and fortunately the child survived. But the governor still went ahead to hold the rally after the irresponsible behaviour of the hoodlums.”

Reacting to the allegation, the Head of Media, APC campaign committee, John Mayaki, described it as baseless.

He said: “We should all go out to campaign. I am busy in my village campaigning. All they do is accusing. I really don’t want to respond. We should be campaigning now and trying to win votes for our parties.

“The campaign should be issue-based. I am not interested in accusation against Oshiomohle because he is not even contesting in the election. They have been spreading falsehood about him. They should go and campaign.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!