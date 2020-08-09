Ex-lawmaker calls for Obaseki’s impeachment

A former member of the House of Representatives, Sunday Karimi, on Sunday urged the Edo State House of Assembly to immediately commence the impeachment process for Governor Godwin Obaseki over an alleged breach of the constitution.

Karimi, who represented Yagba East, Yagba West/Mopa-Muro Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the Eighth Assembly, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He said the governor had breached the constitution by barring elected lawmakers in the state from being sworn-in to perform their constitutional responsibilities for 18 months.

According to him, Obaseki, who is currently the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo, should be taught a lesson.

Karimi argued that such an attempt to muzzle the legislature was tantamount to killing the country’s hard-earned democracy.

The ex-lawmaker, who described the governor’s action as an abuse of office and display of autocratic disposition, said he (Obaseki) must not be allowed to go unpunished.

He said: “It will be an oversight and reward for impunity to allow such an abrasive act which challenges the constitution.

“Obaseki is not fit to be in power and must be impeached to serve as a deterrent to others and protect the nation’s democracy.

“Nigeria is not a Banana Republic where anything goes. Nigeria is the giant of Africa and should be seen to be leading by example.”

Karimi, however, commended the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for directing the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers to enable them to perform their legislative duties.

