Lagos govt gives hospital seven-day ultimatum to remove trucks, containers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday gave a seven-day ultimatum to the management of Lagoon Hospital in Apapa area of the state to remove trailers and containers in the hospital’s car park.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the ultimatum while inspecting road projects in Apapa, said the hospital’s car park had been turned to a container terminal.

He warned that the land would be revoked by the government and turned to public use if within seven days, the hospital failed to convert the property back to its original use as car park.

The governor condemned the hospital management’s decision to turn the car park to a container terminal, saying the development was obstructing traffic on Liverpool Road.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt orders primary 6, JSS 3, SSS 3 students to resume school from August 3

Sanwo-Olu said: “I don’t want to destroy anybody’s brand. But we noticed that at the Liverpool Roundabout, a company has a car park and the car park has been converted to what seems like a container terminal.

“Apart from the fact that it is obstructing traffic, it is not what it is meant to be.

“We have gone inside that company and we have given them seven days’ notice that they need to convert it to its original use.

“It is meant to be an ordinary car park for the hospital’s patients and staff. That is what it is meant to be.

“If they don’t comply, we will not only revoke the land, but we will also turn it to public use.”

Join the conversation

Opinions