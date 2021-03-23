Edo govt demolishes properties of former deputy governor, SSG | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Government on Tuesday evening demolished properties belonging to former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu, former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Julius Ihonvbere and that of sports marketer, Mike Etemuagbo.

According to reports, the demolished property belonging to Odubu, situated on Osadebey Avenue, GRA Benin, was being occupied by the younger brother to Odubu as at the time of the demolition.

Reacting, the former deputy governor said the incident was unfortunate, adding the matter was already before the court of law after the government announced the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy.

Odubu said: “The information came to me this afternoon, March 23, that my property situated at Dennis Osadebe avenue has been brought down by agents of the government on the directive of the governor.

“Before now, my attention was brought to a publication in the Observer newspaper in January that the C of O of my property have been revoked without prior notice given to me.

“I went to court in the matter and i am surprised that after they have been served, the government still went ahead to bring down my house with a bulldozer.

“My younger one was in the house when it was brought down and they did not give them notice nor allowed to remove any of their properties before destroying the place.”

