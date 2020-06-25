EDO: Obaseki secures PDP governorship ticket

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state.

He was returned unopposed in the election held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

With this development, Obaseki would face Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 others in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The PDP confirmed the governor’s victory at the end of the exercise.

The governor’s Senior Special Adviser on New Media, Jack Obinyan, also confirmed his principal’s success at the governorship primaries on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote: “In case you haven’t heard, @GovernorObaseki is returned unopposed, emerges as the flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig ahead of September 19, 2020 gubernatorial elections.”

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed were among the party stalwarts that took part in the exercise.

