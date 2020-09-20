EDODECIDES...PDP mobilises leaders to INEC office over delay in result announcement | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on all party leaders in the state to proceed to the INEC office in the state.

The party made the call on Sunday, after the collation officials announced a break of two hours while announcing results from the Saturday election.

The results of 16 out of the 18 local government areas in the state had been announced, remaining that of two others: Orhionmwon and Ovia South West LGA.

The collation officers however returned shortly after to announce the result from Orhionmwon, but took another break.

But the PDP in a statement on Sunday in a swift reaction by Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, Edo 2020 Campaign Council, Edo 2020, said “All the leaders of our great party in Benin City are hereby requested to make their way to the INEC office in Ramat Park, Benin City.

“The INEC office has taken an unexplained break in the announcement of results as it concerns Orhionmwon LGA and Ovia South West LGA.

“We are aware that the Collation officers for these LGAs are in the INEC with the result sheets, copies of which are with our agents.

“Edo people will not tolerate any manipulation which INEC and its staff appear to be planning.

“The mandate kindly and decisively given to Governor Godwin Obaseki by the good people of Edo State must not be compromised, subverted or toyed with.

“We therefore demand for the immediate release of the result of these two local government areas.

“The patience and resolve of Edo people must not tempered with”.

