Shehu Abdullahi joins Omonia after announcing Bursaspor exit | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria player, Shehu Abdullahi has signed a two-year contract with Cypriot club, Omonia Nicosia after departing Turkey.
The 27-year-old on Saturday announced he was leaving Turkish club Bursaspor, and has now made a move to ply his trade in Cyprus.
THANK YOU @BursasporSk.
I will forever cherish this family! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/EjNDQiIt9V
— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) September 19, 2020
“OMONIA football player is the 27-year-old Nigerian international midfielder, Abdullahi Shehu, who has been playing for Bursaspor in recent years,” the club tweeted.
“The cooperation contract is for 2 years. We welcome Shehu to the OMONIA family & wish him every success”
Super Eagles star once played in Anorthosis Famagusta also in Cyprus first division.
