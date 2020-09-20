Shehu Abdullahi joins Omonia after announcing Bursaspor exit | Ripples Nigeria
Shehu Abdullahi joins Omonia after announcing Bursaspor exit

September 20, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Nigeria player, Shehu Abdullahi has signed a two-year contract with Cypriot club, Omonia Nicosia after departing Turkey.

The 27-year-old on Saturday announced he was leaving Turkish club Bursaspor, and has now made a move to ply his trade in Cyprus.

“OMONIA football player is the 27-year-old Nigerian international midfielder, Abdullahi Shehu, who has been playing for Bursaspor in recent years,” the club tweeted.

“The cooperation contract is for 2 years. We welcome Shehu to the OMONIA family & wish him every success”

Super Eagles star once played in Anorthosis Famagusta also in Cyprus first division.

Ben Ugbana

