EFCC arraigns four men for alleged vote-buying in Osun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned four persons at the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, over alleged voters’ inducement.

The defendants are – Adeyemo Bahiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem, and Yekini Nurudeen Abiodun.

The commission’s prosecution counsel, Sesan Ola, and Andrew Akoja, told the court that the defendants were arrested by its officers during the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Ola said the defendants were arrested at different polling units following credible intelligence that they were trading votes for cash in a bid to induce voters for a particular political party.

He said: “Adeyemi, Abidogun, and Jimoh were arrested at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, while Abiodun was picked up at Unit 2, Isale Agbara, Oshogbo.”

He said the offence contravened sections 121 (5) and 121 (1) (a), punishable under section 121 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The lead defense counsel, Mr. N. Adekilekun, urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Justice Mathias Agboola granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety each in like sum.

Agboola said the sureties must be civil servants on Grade Level 13 in the State Civil Service and must deposit their Identity Cards with recent passport photographs to the court’s Registrar.

