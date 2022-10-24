News
EFCC arraigns four men for alleged vote-buying in Osun
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned four persons at the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, over alleged voters’ inducement.
The defendants are – Adeyemo Bahiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem, and Yekini Nurudeen Abiodun.
The commission’s prosecution counsel, Sesan Ola, and Andrew Akoja, told the court that the defendants were arrested by its officers during the July 16 governorship election in the state.
Ola said the defendants were arrested at different polling units following credible intelligence that they were trading votes for cash in a bid to induce voters for a particular political party.
He said: “Adeyemi, Abidogun, and Jimoh were arrested at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, while Abiodun was picked up at Unit 2, Isale Agbara, Oshogbo.”
READ ALSO: EFCC docks four for allegedly bribing voters during Osun guber poll
He said the offence contravened sections 121 (5) and 121 (1) (a), punishable under section 121 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The lead defense counsel, Mr. N. Adekilekun, urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.
Justice Mathias Agboola granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety each in like sum.
Agboola said the sureties must be civil servants on Grade Level 13 in the State Civil Service and must deposit their Identity Cards with recent passport photographs to the court’s Registrar.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...