Zamfara lifts ban on political rallies, reopens markets, schools in 3 LGAs
The Zamfara State government has lifted the ban on political activities in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Gusau.
The state government had on October 13 banned all political rallies and electioneering campaigns following the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping in some communities in the state.
The government also lifted the curfew imposed on Gummi, Anka, and Bukkuyum local government areas for the same reason.
Dosara said schools, markets, and public places recently closed by the government in nine towns due to heightened insecurity in the affected areas have been reopened.
He stressed that the approval followed the satisfactory reports received on the security situation in those communities.
The commissioner said: “In view of the above, the government has lifted the embargo it enforced on political activities in the state.
“People are advised to conduct themselves in accordance with the rule of law, as the government will not condone any act capable of disrupting the peace and tranquility being restored by our gallant security operatives.”
