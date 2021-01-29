EFCC arrests 10 cyber fraud trainees in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 10 suspected cyber fraud trainees in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects who were between the ages of 20 and 30 years were arrested at their Academy in Bwari axis of Abuja where they were learning the skills of cyber trickery.

They were Sixtus Jude, Moses Samuel, Isalan Johnny, Dapet Nimshak, Samuel Ogboche, Victor Samuel, Victor Asuquo, Ibrahim Yunusa, Yahaya Usman, and Chijoke Ikwuoha.

The suspects, according to the EFCC spokesman, were arrested with different incriminating items such as mobile phones and computers.

He said the promoter of the Academy is currently on the run.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests three over alleged internet fraud in Abuja

Uwujaren said: “Investigations by the EFCC showed that the sponsor recruits and train young individuals who show interest in internet fraud.

“The sponsor gets his percentage of their earnings based on an agreement between him and the recruits. He also serves as a conduit for laundering the money gotten from internet fraud by some of the suspects.

“The suspects will be prosecuted when the investigation is completed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions