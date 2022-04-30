EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested on April 29 in the Lekki area of the state.

The suspects are – Tijani Olumide Ahmed, Balogun Olusola, Ukuhor Richie Ifemeluona, Ologun Damilola, Adetokunbo Yusuf, Olubiyo Timilehin, Oyegoke Gafar Olaitan, Agarawu Farug Okikiola, Kazeem Oluwadamilare Adebayo and Salau Rahmon.

Others are – Abdulrahman Adeshina Olasunkanmi, Rasheed Remilekun, Adeyanju Kehinde Emmanuel, Owolabi Temidayo Habeeb,Ojora Usman Olawale, Mubarak Balogun, Rafiu Olusegun and Ayobami Habeeb Oyeleye.

“Items recovered from the suspects include cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and charms,” the spokesman said.

