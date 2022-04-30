Metro
EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested on April 29 in the Lekki area of the state.
The suspects are – Tijani Olumide Ahmed, Balogun Olusola, Ukuhor Richie Ifemeluona, Ologun Damilola, Adetokunbo Yusuf, Olubiyo Timilehin, Oyegoke Gafar Olaitan, Agarawu Farug Okikiola, Kazeem Oluwadamilare Adebayo and Salau Rahmon.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests ‘yahoo boy’ with charms in Lagos
Others are – Abdulrahman Adeshina Olasunkanmi, Rasheed Remilekun, Adeyanju Kehinde Emmanuel, Owolabi Temidayo Habeeb,Ojora Usman Olawale, Mubarak Balogun, Rafiu Olusegun and Ayobami Habeeb Oyeleye.
“Items recovered from the suspects include cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and charms,” the spokesman said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...