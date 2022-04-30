Bandits kill soldier, two others in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night killed a soldier and two other persons during an attack on Rikwe-Chongu village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The spokesman for the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Jos, said troops had been deployed to the community to restore order.

He said: “There was a night attack in Rikwe-Chongu village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, on April 28. The troops deployed to the community repelled the attack and in the process, OPSH lost a soldier.

“Two other civilians died during the attack as well.”

