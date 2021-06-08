EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation carried out by the commission’s operatives at the Independence Layout area of Enugu metropolis on June 4.
The suspects are – Ugochukwu Onyia, Osita Henry,Ephraim Johnson, Osondu Kelvin Nnamere, Umahi Emmanuel and Ugochukwu Joseph.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 36 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos
“Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptop computers, and one Lexus RX 350 2016 model SUV with registration number FST-579-FJ belonging to Ugochukwu Onyia.
“Others are one Toyota Venza car with registration number LND-388-GQ; a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ENU-48-MW belonging to Osita Henry; one black Toyota Camry with registration number BWR-803-MK belonging to Ugochukwu Joseph; one Toyota Corolla with registration number ABJ-848-DF belonging to Johnson Ndubuisi Ephraim and other incriminating items.
“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are conducted,” the EFCC spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....