EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation carried out by the commission’s operatives at the Independence Layout area of Enugu metropolis on June 4.

The suspects are – Ugochukwu Onyia, Osita Henry,Ephraim Johnson, Osondu Kelvin Nnamere, Umahi Emmanuel and Ugochukwu Joseph.

“Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptop computers, and one Lexus RX 350 2016 model SUV with registration number FST-579-FJ belonging to Ugochukwu Onyia.

“Others are one Toyota Venza car with registration number LND-388-GQ; a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ENU-48-MW belonging to Osita Henry; one black Toyota Camry with registration number BWR-803-MK belonging to Ugochukwu Joseph; one Toyota Corolla with registration number ABJ-848-DF belonging to Johnson Ndubuisi Ephraim and other incriminating items.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are conducted,” the EFCC spokesman added.

