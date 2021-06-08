One injured, two missing as residents raze Fulani settlement In Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
One injured, two missing as residents raze Fulani settlement In Ogun
There was confusion at Iraye village in Sagamu, Ogun State on Monday, when some villagers reportedly attacked a settlement of Fulani herdsmen, leaving one person injured, while two others were said to be missing.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the settlement was set ablaze as residents of the area accused the Fulani settlers of kidnapping their people.
It was gathered that some locals at Iraye, a village located behind NNPC Mosimi in Sagamu had accused some Fulani settlers of being the brains behind the abduction of their people in the area.
Sources said the indigenes on Monday stormed the Fulani settlement and set it ablaze, injuring one, while others scampered for safety.
The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abdulmumin Ibrahim confirmed the incident, saying the report he got from the area showed that the whereabouts of two persons remain unknown following the attack.
READ ALSO: FACT CHECK…Did Fulani assailants invade Igangan in Oyo and kill people?
He said: “Some people called me in respect of the incident around 9 pm last night (Monday) that Fulani settlement was razed at a village in Sagamu. They said the incident was a result of reported kidnapping cases.
“Those affected have fled the community. I was informed that two persons are missing. But they can’t say whether they have taken a cover or they have died in the attack.
“I don’t have details yet. I will get back to you as soon as I am fully briefed.”
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi also confirmed the incident.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....