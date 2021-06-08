One injured, two missing as residents raze Fulani settlement In Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

There was confusion at Iraye village in Sagamu, Ogun State on Monday, when some villagers reportedly attacked a settlement of Fulani herdsmen, leaving one person injured, while two others were said to be missing.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the settlement was set ablaze as residents of the area accused the Fulani settlers of kidnapping their people.

It was gathered that some locals at Iraye, a village located behind NNPC Mosimi in Sagamu had accused some Fulani settlers of being the brains behind the abduction of their people in the area.

Sources said the indigenes on Monday stormed the Fulani settlement and set it ablaze, injuring one, while others scampered for safety.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Abdulmumin Ibrahim confirmed the incident, saying the report he got from the area showed that the whereabouts of two persons remain unknown following the attack.

He said: “Some people called me in respect of the incident around 9 pm last night (Monday) that Fulani settlement was razed at a village in Sagamu. They said the incident was a result of reported kidnapping cases.

“Those affected have fled the community. I was informed that two persons are missing. But they can’t say whether they have taken a cover or they have died in the attack.

“I don’t have details yet. I will get back to you as soon as I am fully briefed.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi also confirmed the incident.

