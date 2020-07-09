EFCC asks court to order Nyako, son to open defence in alleged money laundering trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday prayed the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako and his son, Abdullaziz, to enter their defence in their trial for alleged money laundering.

The commission arraigned the former governor and his son on multiple charges of money laundering.

Also arraigned were two companies, Sebore Farms and Extension Limited and Pagado Fortunes Limited.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Oluwaleke Atolagbe, made the request while responding to the no-case-submission filed by the defendants.

Atolagbe argued that counts one to 14 of the charges preferred against the defendants bordered on funds conversion and punishable under Section 15 of the Money Laundering Act.

The second category of the charge, according to the EFCC counsel, which relates to counts 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 34, 35, bordered on disguising the genuine origin of proceeds of crime under the same section of the act.”

Atolagbe added that the 3rd category – counts 19, 20, 21, 30, 31, 32, and 33 related to collaboration in disguising the genuine origin of proceeds of fraud.

He added: “Counts 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, fell under the 4th category of the charge, which bordered on obtaining money under false pretence, under Section 1(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and other related offences.

“The 5th category of the offences that the defendants were charged is conspiracy to launder funds which relates to count 36, and they were charged under Section 15(10) and (18) of the Money Laundering Act.”

The EFCC counsel insisted that he had been able to prove his case against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, adjourned the matter till July 16 and July 17.

