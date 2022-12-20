EFCC boss, Bawa, represents Nigeria at OIC meeting of anti-graft agencies in Saudi Arabia

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa on Tuesday presented Nigeria’s statement at the ongoing first ministerial meeting of Anti-corruption and Law Enforcement Authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to endorse the Makkah Al- Mukarramah Convention, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, calling on Member States to prioritize intra-OIC cooperation based on common values, culture and joint action.

According to him, “Corruption has no borders. As a national and transnational crime, it affects all countries who must also strengthen their collaboration to counter its negative effects such as weakening of state institutions and governance, deepening poverty, undermining the economy, peace and sustainable development”.

Bawa who spoke on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, told the gathering that the Nigerian administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came to power based on commitment to fighting corruption.

“Through our anti-corruption drive, which also entails the use of ethical and moral tools, Nigeria has introduced a number of policies and legal measures including the whistle blower policy which has encouraged patriotic citizens to provide valuable information on suspected cases of corruption and corrupt practices. This policy contributed to the arrest, prosecution and recovery of stolen public funds”, he said.

Read also:Number of governors on EFCC’s radar for alleged money laundering has increased – Bawa

The EFCC boss said the government was committed to adopting a holistic anti-corruption approach that includes prevention and enforcement by empowering all relevant agencies, such as the EFCC, ICPC, the Police, legislature, the judiciary, the media as well as the civil society.

In addition, he said Nigeria was committed to sustaining high-level diplomacy, and has developed international partnerships in support of its anti-corruption enterprise. “We are ready to share our experiences with the OIC Member States in this regard”, he further stated.

He commended the initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to elaborate the draft Convention seeking to provide the legal framework for institutionalized cooperation between the OIC Member States through their Anti-corruption agencies, describing it as “apt and timely”.

The two-day meeting which began on Tuesday December 20, 2022 will end tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now