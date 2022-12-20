CSOs protest DSS plot to frame Emefiele on terrorism charges in Abuja

A coalition of civil society organizations on Monday evening protested an alleged plot to remove the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on trumped-up terrorism charges in Abuja.

This followed the discovery of a suit filed by the Department of State Service (DSS) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where it accused the CBN governor of terrorism financing and other activities considered as a threat to the country’s security.

Sources claimed on Monday night that Justice John Tsoho of the same court had dismissed the DSS application to arrest and detain Emefiele for 60 days over the secret police’s inability to prove its claim that the CBN governor was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

The protesters which comprised Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human rights, Ethnic youth Leaders, Political Parties Chairmen Forum, Lawyers in Defence of Economic rights and Justice marched to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) where they expressed their displeasure with the action of the DSS.

READ ALSO: CSOs storm NASS, calls for arrest of lawmaker, Kazaure for alleged blackmail of CBN Gov, Emefiele

They also submitted letters to the office of the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), OAGF, and Inspector- General of Police and demanded the sack of the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi over the plot to remove the CBN governor.

The convener of the coalition, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, who addressed journalists at the rally ground, said they had uncovered plots by the DSS to detain Emefiele on trumped-up charges.

“We discovered that the DSS secretly filed a suit in court without disclosing the full identity of the defendant.

“They are working on the premise that the court will grant an order to arrest the defendant for 60 days by hiding under Section 66 of the terrorism prevention and prohibition act 2022,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now