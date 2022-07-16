Politics
EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have stormed Osun State in a bid to curb vote buying in the state governorship election .
The anti-graft officials were on ground in the various polling units in the state as early as 8:00 am.
Read also:YIAGA Africa charges EFCC, ICPC to checkmate vote-buying in Osun election
Their presence was in response to allegations that political parties and politicians in the state had perfected new measures to induce voters with cash and other forms of incentives to buy votes.
The electoral body, INEC had also decried surreptitious measures taken by parties to perpetrate vote buying while human rights activists and election observers had called on security agencies to be on the alert to curb the menace
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...