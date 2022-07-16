EFCC operatives storm Osun to curb vote buying

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have stormed Osun State in a bid to curb vote buying in the state governorship election .

The anti-graft officials were on ground in the various polling units in the state as early as 8:00 am.

Their presence was in response to allegations that political parties and politicians in the state had perfected new measures to induce voters with cash and other forms of incentives to buy votes.

The electoral body, INEC had also decried surreptitious measures taken by parties to perpetrate vote buying while human rights activists and election observers had called on security agencies to be on the alert to curb the menace

