EFCC reportedly grills ex-gov Kwankwaso for alleged N10bn fraud

The former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Saturday appeared at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning for alleged N10 billion fraud.

A source in EFCC, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday evening, said the ex-governor turned himself in to avert possible arrest by the commission.

Kwankwaso, according to the source, is being grilled by the commission’s operatives for an alleged diversion of N10billion meant for the payment of pensioners and contractors handling housing projects in the state.

He said “Ex-governor Kwankwaso is presently with us. He is finally here after refusing to honour repeated invitations extended to him.

“The ex-governor came in today and is responding to questions on alleged fraud following a series of petitions including the one on alleged diversion of N10billion meant for the payment of pensioners and contractors handling housing projects which the EFCC received against him.”

Kwankwaso, who was a two-time governor of Kano State, left office in 2015.

He is one of several politicians from the North eyeing a shot at the presidency in 2023.

