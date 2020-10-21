Eguavoen replaces Bewerang as Technical Director, to take home N3m monthly

Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has agreed to work as the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This was revealed by the football body in a communique on Tuesday, adding that Eguavoen will resume the role with immediate effect.

The Edo state-born manager is said to have taken the job after his for.er teammate, Emmanuel Amuneke rejected the offer.

According to sources within the NFF, Eguavoen is set to be taking home the sum of N3,000,000.00 monthly – almost a double of what his predecessor Bitrus Bewerang was earning.

55-year-old Eguavoen last managed Greek club, APS Zakynthos, between September 2018 and February 2019.

The Edo state-born coach actually began his coaching career with Sliemena Wanderers in Malta.

He later coached Black Leopards in South Africa before stints with Enyimba International, Sharks FC, Bendel Insurance, Adamawa United as well as managing Super Eagles, U-23 Eagles, and U-17 national teams.

According to the NFF, Eguavoen will work with Paul Aigbogun (Deputy Director, Technical & Scouting); Terry Babatunde Eguaoje (Consultant on Coaching & Development); Abdulrafiu Yusuf (Assistant Director, Coaching & Development); Siji Lagunju (Assistant Director, Training & Development) and Garba Lawal (Chief Technical Officer).

