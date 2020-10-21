10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning
1. Lagos govt probes shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki
The Lagos state government has ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of the state. Read more
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday evening the decision to impose a 24-hour curfew on the state following the violence that trailed the ongoing #EndSARS campaign in the state was a difficult one. Read more
The Federal Government said on Tuesday at least 1,993 inmates escaped from two correctional facilities in Edo State. Read more
Soldiers on Tuesday opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state on Tuesday. Read more
The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state. Read more
Fire on Tuesday evening destroyed the bridge connecting Lekki to the Ikoyi area of Lagos. Read more
Oil prices dipped on Tuesday amid concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections around the world is impeding fuel demand recovery just as rising Libyan supply adds to already plentiful output. Read more
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monday charged banks and financial institutions to upgrade their alert procedures in their anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism monitoring framework in a bid to address the emerging trends stemming from COVID-19 related financial crimes. Read more
The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed flat on Monday, the third time it would do so in seven days. Read more
Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo was an unused substitute for Manchester United in their opening game of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. Read more
