10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020

1. Lagos govt probes shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki

The Lagos state government has ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of the state. Read more

2. Imposition of curfew in Lagos a difficult decision —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday evening the decision to impose a 24-hour curfew on the state following the violence that trailed the ongoing #EndSARS campaign in the state was a difficult one. Read more

3. FG claims 1,993 inmates escaped from Edo jailbreaks

The Federal Government said on Tuesday at least 1,993 inmates escaped from two correctional facilities in Edo State. Read more

4. Heavy shooting as soldiers attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

Soldiers on Tuesday opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state on Tuesday. Read more

5. #EndSARS: Oyetola imposes 24-hour curfew on Osun

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state. Read more

6. Fire destroys Lekki-Ikoyi bridge

Fire on Tuesday evening destroyed the bridge connecting Lekki to the Ikoyi area of Lagos. Read more

7. Oil prices fall on surging COVID-19 cases, oil supplies; Bonny Light gains $0.14

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday amid concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections around the world is impeding fuel demand recovery just as rising Libyan supply adds to already plentiful output. Read more

8. CBN directs banks to stamp out COVID-19 financial crimes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monday charged banks and financial institutions to upgrade their alert procedures in their anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism monitoring framework in a bid to address the emerging trends stemming from COVID-19 related financial crimes. Read more

9. NSE: Bank stocks dominate as trade closes flat

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed flat on Monday, the third time it would do so in seven days. Read more

10. UCL: Man Utd beat PSG, Chelsea, Sevilla goaless, as Dennis scores in Brugge win



Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo was an unused substitute for Manchester United in their opening game of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

