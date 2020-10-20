Fire destroys Lekki-Ikoyi bridge

Fire on Tuesday evening destroyed the bridge connecting Lekki to the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The bridge has been an alternative outlet to residents of Lekki since #EndSARS protesters blocked the toll gates about two weeks ago.

Soldiers had also on Tuesday attacked the protesters in the area.

At least one person was killed and several others wounded in the attack.

The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Reddington Hospital in the area.

