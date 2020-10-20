Lagos govt probes shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki

The Lagos state government has ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of the state.

At least one protester was killed and several others injured after soldiers attacked the protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday evening.

The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Reddington Hospital in the area.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

He said: “There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

READ ALSO: Heavy shooting as soldiers attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

“The state government has ordered an investigation into the incident. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.

“He advises Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear state upside down.

The governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times.”

Join the conversation

Opinions