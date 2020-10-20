Latest Metro

Hoodlums raze three banks’ buildings in Lagos

October 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Suspected hoodlums reportedly razed buildings housing three commercial banks in the Lekki area of the state on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred a few minutes after soldiers attacked #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of the state.

The buildings located in the Admiralty Way in Lekki were that of Polaris, GTB, and Access Bank respectively.

The hoodlums also looted shopping malls, shops, and other business outlets in the area after the incident.

