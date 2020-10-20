NSE: Bank stocks dominate as trade closes flat

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed flat on Monday, the third time it would do so in seven days.

Bank stocks including Zenith, GTB, UBA, FBN Holdings and Access accounted for the biggest chunk of the day’s traded stocks.

The Insurance Index was the biggest advancer of the five sectorial indices, going up by 1.09% to 139.68 basis points.

The market breadth was neutral, with 19 gainers emerging against 19 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 28,658.31 while market capitalisation closed at N14.979 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 6.77%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

International Breweries topped the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 9.94% to close at N5.86. Ikeja Hotels added up 9.90% to end today’s trade at N1.11. Cutix went up by 9.88% to N1.78. Conoil leapt to N15.80, notching up 9.72% in the process. AIICO completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.95% to N0.89.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Eterna led losers, declining by 8.98% to close at N4.46. May Baker shed 7.69% to end today’s trade at N3. Academy fell to N0.27, losing 6.90%. Ikeja Hotel slumped to N7.80, recording 3.11% depreciation. Neimeth closed at N6.70, going down by 2.90%.

TOP 5 TRADES

287.300 million shares estimated at N3.399 billion were traded today in 5,132deals.

Zenith led trade with 43.004 million units of its stocks worth N905.351 million traded in 565 trades. 41.761 million units of UBA shares priced at N299.126 million exchanged hands in 392 transactions. FBN Holdings had 32.760 million shares valued at N206.339 million traded in 323 deals. GTB traded 26.886 million shares estimated at N822.304 million in 331 transactions. Access traded 17.909 million shares valued at N142.501 million in 240 deals.

