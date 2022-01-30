Egypt beat Morocco after extra time to set up AFCON semifinal vs Cameroon

The Pharaohs of Egypt defeated Morocco in their quarterfinal clash at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cameroon.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been very helpful in seeing his country progress to the last four of the competition.

It was the Premier League forward who scored the equaliser after Morocco had been in the lead, and it was him also who set up the winner in extra time.

Egypt, who lost their opening game in the competition against Nigeria, came from behind to seal an important 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Morocco got ahead in the sixth minute of the encounter when Sofiane Boufal converted from the penalty spot.

Salah then equalized in the 53rd minute forcing the game into extra time, where he set up Trézéguet in the 100th minute to fire in the winner for the Pharaohs.

Egypt are now into the semifinal of the rescheduled tournament, and will face the hosts Cameroon on Thursday for a spot in the final billed for Sunday.

The other quarterfinal game to be played on Sunday is between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea, with winner to face Burkina Faso in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

