Ekiti Govt dissolves Bamidele Olomilua varsity governing council

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUEST), Ikere- Ekiti.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, said the dissolution took immediate effect.

He added that the dissolution of the university governing council was in line with the state’s extant transition policy.

The statement read: “Governor Fayemi thanked the chairman and members of council for their contributions towards the development of the institution.

“The governor wishes them the very best in their future endeavours.”

