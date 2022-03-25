EKITI GUBER: Another aide dumps Fayemi, joins Segun Oni in SDP

Another aide of Governor Kayode Fayemi has resigned ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Internal Security, Israel Adesokan also known as Jaru, resigned yesterday, some hours after the governor’s Special Assistant on Electoral matters, Olaiya Kupolati also submitted his resignation letter.

The duo defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), declaring support for a former governor of the state, Segun Oni to succeed Fayemi.

They believe that teeming up with Segun Oni in the SDP would help them realise their political ambitions, as Kupolati had already declared his intention to contest election into the state House of Assembly.

Adeaokan was said to have defected to SDP at ward A in his home town, Iyin Ekiti where he addressed members of the party and expressed optimism that the SDP would record victory in the forthcoming election.

Kupolati announced his defection to the SDP at his Iye Ekiti ward where he was received by stalwarts of the party.

Segun Oni, who lost out in the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the SDP, and secured its ticket to contest in the election.

Oni would be contesting against Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and annointed candidate of Fayemi.

