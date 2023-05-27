El-rufai sacks Kaduna Assembly clerk, Perm Sec, others, two days to end of tenure

With just two days to the end of his tenure, Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has sacked the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Bello Zubairu Idris, with immediate effect.

The governor also approved the immediate termination of the appointment of a Permanent Secretary, Yau Yunusa, and the Secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA), Francis Kozah.

The approvals were contained in a statement on Friday issued by El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, which also approved the retirement of another Permanent Secretary in the state civil service, Stephen Joseph.

Read also: El-Rufai sacks two monarchs in Kaduna

“The Kaduna State Government has announced the immediate disengagement of Yau Yunusa Tanko, and Bello Zubairu Idris, the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“The governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a permanent secretary,” the statement said.

The sacking of the Assembly Clerk and the Permanent Secretary is coming few days after El-Rufai had vowed to continue to “remove bad persons” in his government “till the 11th hour.”

The governor who made the vow at the launch of a book on his legacies titled “Putting The People First”, last week, had said:

“Any bad thing we find, we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office. We will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now