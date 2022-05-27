Connect with us

El-Rufai’s son, Bello, wins APC Reps ticket in Kaduna

18 seconds ago

Bello El-Rufai, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the House of Representatives in Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

Bello, whose campaign group announced the victory on its verified Twitter account on Friday, thanked his supporters and assured them of his readiness to contest in 2023 general elections.

The group wrote: “It is with deep and heartfelt humility and determination that we accept the victory of our nomination as the flag-bearers of the All Progressive Congress for the seat of House of Reps, Kaduna North local government area.

READ ALSO: 2023: Kaduna APC delegates move support from Tinubu to Amaechi

“As we transition to the next phase of the campaign, we urge you to trust us, work with us, and campaign with us to make Kaduna North great again. We hope you will put massive support behind us come February 2023 at the general elections.”

