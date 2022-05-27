El-Rufai’s son, Bello, wins APC Reps ticket in Kaduna

Bello El-Rufai, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the House of Representatives in Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

Bello, whose campaign group announced the victory on its verified Twitter account on Friday, thanked his supporters and assured them of his readiness to contest in 2023 general elections.

The group wrote: “It is with deep and heartfelt humility and determination that we accept the victory of our nomination as the flag-bearers of the All Progressive Congress for the seat of House of Reps, Kaduna North local government area.

READ ALSO: 2023: Kaduna APC delegates move support from Tinubu to Amaechi

“As we transition to the next phase of the campaign, we urge you to trust us, work with us, and campaign with us to make Kaduna North great again. We hope you will put massive support behind us come February 2023 at the general elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now