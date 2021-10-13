APC charges members to shun bickering ahead of 2023 general elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday charged its members to shun all bickering within their rank and files ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, made the call during the inauguration of the state congresses committee in Abuja.

He said members of the committee were carefully selected based on their proven records.

According to him, the party had trust in the members’ strength of character, integrity, and capacity to be fair in their dealings to all shades of interests as they carried out their duties.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The party’s guidelines for the exercise and the Constitution of our party shall be your guide.

“We expected that every bickering be nipped in the bud, so we circle the wagons and approach 2023 elections as a unit, notwithstanding the family misunderstandings that may exist.

“President Muhammadu Buhari as our father had encouraged the setting up of the National Reconciliation Committee in order to further provide avenue and channels for persons to ventilate their grievances and essentially achieve unity.”

The APC spokesman charged the committee combers to conduct themselves in a manner that engenders confidence in the process.

He stressed that the APC in the last few months had carried out some fundamental activities of unimaginable magnitude.

He added: “These included membership registration, Ward and Local Government congresses, and the upcoming State Congresses slated for October 16.

“These are monumental landmarks which the party has achieved in so short a time, under the able leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“To manage even a nuclear family is not a very easy task, how much more to manage a political family of millions of persons with varied interests, aspirations, and expectations.

“That is why all reasonable party men and women must give accolades to Buni for the great work he is doing, especially with the harvest of political heavyweights into the party.”

