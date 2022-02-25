Electoral Act will prevent APC from manipulating 2023 elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday the newly signed Electoral Act would end the All Progressives Congress (APC) plan to manipulate the 2023 elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Act on Friday.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party noted that the Electoral Act would end APC’s indulgence in electoral malpractices including ballot-box stuffing and alteration of election results at collation centers

The statement read: “The newly signed Electoral Act is a death knell for the All Progressives Congress (APC) which thrives in manipulations, ballot box snatching, ballot-box stuffing, and alteration of election results at the collation centers against the expressed will of the people.

“It is clear that President Buhari and the deflated APC had come to their wits end and bowed to the sustained pressure by the PDP and Nigerians for the entrenchment of processes that can guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023.

“The victory by Nigerians in resisting the APC and compelling President Buhari to sign the new Electoral Act clearly signposts the inevitable triumph of the Will and aspiration of the people to kick out the APC through a process that ensures that votes cast at the polling units count.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians not to rest on their oars but to further strengthen their resolve by rallying themselves to take charge of their polling units and ensure that their votes are transparently counted and transmitted in the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians must note that the APC in its desperation will not give up easily but attempt to devise other means to frustrate credible elections in the country.

“Our party therefore charges Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be at alert and resist all shenanigans of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.”

