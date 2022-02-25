New Electoral Act a victory for Nigeria’s democracy – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday described the signing of the Electoral Act by President Muhammadu Buhari as a big win for the country’s democracy.

The Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudodehe, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the development would provide an improved legal framework in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

Akpanudoedehe said: “This is a big win for our electioneering processes and our democracy.”

He stressed that Buhari’s commitment and support for constitutionally permitted innovations that would improve the credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy had not been in doubt since he came to power in 2015.

The APC spokesman said: “From legal backing given to election management bodies to review election results declared under duress, provisions for people with disabilities and special needs, electronic transmission of election results among other key provisions.

“Current and coming generations will fondly remember Buhari as the courageous leader who institutionalized credible elections and internal democracy in Nigeria.”

