Elon Musk to take people to space with Starship, sets timeframe

Billionaire, Elon Musk, on Tuesday, said his spacecraft company, Starship, will be travelling out of earth soon, as the world’s richest man stated that the firm is nearing completion of the space vehicle that will take people into orbit.

Musk, in a Twitter post, said he reviewed the progress of Starship on Monday, and believes by July, Starship will be ready to fly. He also disclosed that a month after, there will be another space travel.

After the two test exercises, the billionaire assured there would be monthly travels. Starship, which is a company under SpaceX, was established to transport people and cargo outside earth, to locations such as the Moon and Mars, amongst others

“Starship will be ready to fly next month. I was in the high bay & mega bay late last night reviewing progress.” Musk disclosed to his 98.1 million users on the social media platform.

He added, “We will have a second Starship stack ready to fly in August and then monthly thereafter.” However, despite his optimism, his space travel plan needs a launch license from U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to avoid a setback.

Musk is not the first billionaire eyeing space travel. The third richest man, Jeff Bezos, had travelled out of earth on July 20, 2021, through his spacecraft, Blue Origin, while Richard Branson left earth on July 11, with his Virgin Galactic firm.

