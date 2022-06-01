Sacks loom, as Elon Musk clashes with Tesla executives

Tesla majority shareholder and Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has threatened to sack executives at the electric carmaker over their work-from-home policy, which became famous among corporations following the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a leaked email posted on social media platform, Twitter, on Wednesday, the world’s richest person had written to the staff that remote work was no longer acceptable, and said persons who disagree should find their way out of Tesla.

Musk gave a condition to allow a partial remote work, directing employees to work at a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office. The billionaire also stated that he could consider exceptional contributors for remote work, but doubt such exist.

He argued that he wants Tesla office to be the main office, and not a “remote branch office”. When Musk was asked about the email on Wednesday, he stated that the workers should pretend to work somewhere else.

The email reads: “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum”) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.

“If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.

“Moreover, the “office” must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

