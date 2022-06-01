Okomu Oil, Conoil among worst equities as Nigeria’s capital market extends losing streak

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N8.69 billion following the dip in the value of shares by 0.03% on Wednesday

This pushed the equity capitalization to N28.55 trillion, down from N28.56 trillion posted on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 16.13 basis points to close at 52, 974. 15 compared to 52,990.28 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 295.35 million shares valued at N3.59 billion in 4,637 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 318.27 million shares worth N3.71 billion which exchanged hands in 5,190 deals on Tuesday.

Eterna led the gainers with N0.67kobo to move from N6.77kobo to N7.44kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained N0.35kobo to move from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Nahco gained N0.57kobo to end trading with N7.22kobo from N6.65kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price was up by 7.83 percent to close at N1.24kobo from N1.15kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share appreciated by 4 percent to rise from N1.25kobo to N1.30kobo per share.

Okomu Oil topped the losers’ chart after shedding N21.50kobo from its market price to drop from N215 to N193.50kobo per share.

NCR’s share dropped by N0.39kobo to end trading at N3.60kobo from N3.99kobo per share.

Conoil’s share was down by N2.65kobo to end trading with N29.10kobo from N31.75kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share depreciated from N1.67kobo to N1.55kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

Fidelity Bank lost N0.16kobo to drop from N3.40kobo to N3.24kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 121.83 million shares valued at N156.14 million.

GTCO followed with 20.12 million shares valued at N454.74 million.

Conoil traded 16.95 million shares worth N493.41 million.

Sterling Bank sold 16.05 million shares worth N23.69 million, while Royal Exchange traded 11.82 million valued at N11.01 million.

