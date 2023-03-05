Embrace Tinubu as President-elect, APC urges Atiku, Obi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to accept the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect in the February 25 presidential election.

The Director of Diaspora Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Ade Omole, who made the call on Sunday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, said all opposition political leaders should embrace Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect instead of challenging his victory in court.

Omole urged the opposition to take a cue from “world leaders who saw a need, congratulated and recognised Tinubu as Nigeria’s president-elect.”

Omole who admitted that though there were minimal hitches in a few states during the presidential election, he reasoned that such hitches were not enough to discredit the entire electoral process.

Omole advised that “rather than heating up the polity with unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud during the election, members of the opposition parties should sheath their swords and allow peace reign.”

Omole, therefore, advised members of the opposition political parties, especially their presidential candidates, to follow the same path of honour and congratulate Tinubu who had already extended the olive branch to them.

“This is the least a good sportsman would do in the face of defeat just like former President Goodluck Jonathan did in 2015 by conceding defeat even before INEC announced President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of that election.

“Even while INEC was still collating the election results, Johnathan called Buhari to congratulate him having seen the likely outcome of the election in the spirit of a good sportsman, that should be the way to go, even now,” Omole insisted.

