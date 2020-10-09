EndSARS: Omo-Agege condemns alleged killing of policeman by protesters, appeals for calm

The Deputy President of the Senate has condemned the alleged killing of a policeman in Ughelli, Delta State, by #ENDSARS protesters.

The victim, Etaga Stanley, a police corporal, believed to be an indigene of Ughelli South and constituent of Omo-Agege, was allegedly killed on Thursday during #EndSARS protests in Ughelli town.

It was also reported that another police officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, sustained injuries during the incident.

In a statement by Yomi Odunuga, his special adviser on media and publicity, the deputy Senate president described the incident as serious and unfortunate, noting that he was in support of a full professional and thorough investigation of the matter by the police.

While he called on the police to exercise restraint and follow due process in fishing out the alleged killers, he condoled with the family of the deceased, the entire police and his Delta Central senatorial district for the sad loss.

“”I humbly call on our highly regarded traditional rulers to continue to urge our people to maintain the peace that we are known for in their various kingdoms and domains. Our Royal Fathers are a great force for peace at moments like this and we trust that they would help to ensure that those who wish to tear our communities apart do not succeed.

“We also call on our religious leaders to pray for our land. God will not allow the evil of bloodshed to reign in our land. Violence is never an option.

“No meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere devoid of peace.

“Let us embrace all peace initiatives by all stakeholders as Delta State is not known for violence & jungle justice.

“In dealing with this very serious and unfortunate matter and bringing those responsible to book, I have assurances of the Delta State Police Command that due process as dictated by the law would be strictly followed and there will not be indiscriminate arrest of innocent citizens as they go about their lawful businesses,” he said.

