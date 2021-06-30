News
#EndSARS protest cost insurers N5bn, and counting —NIA
The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has revealed that insurance companies have paid over N5 billion in claims to businesses affected by the aftermath of the EndSARS protest which was later taken over by hoodlums.
Ganiyu Musa, revealed this at his investiture as the 24th Chairman of the NIA in Lagos.
According to him, if all claims with insurance operators are completed the estimated cost to the insurance industry will be over N20 billion in claims and handling expenses.
“At the moment, N5 billion claims have been paid, while a lot more are being processed and adjusted,” Musa said
“At the latest count, over 2,000 insured firms were affected, and the industry has settled at least N5 billion in respect of the #EndSARS protests,” he said.
Insurance companies, he noted, are committed to completing the outstanding real payment as soon as the documentation is finalized.
READ ALSO: Lagos #EndSARS panel awards N10m to family of victim of police extra-juducial killing, Kolade Johnson
Musa in his address also promised to refocus the NIA to win support and respect from all stakeholders in Nigeria economy, particularly the executive and legislative arms of government.
“We will also work with all stakeholders to ensure the passage of the consolidated insurance bill and working with his predecessors in office to move the Association to the next level.”
Musa also stated that he intends to improve the relationship between NIA and its regulatory agencies, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and National Pension Commission (PenCom); as well as collaborate with other bodies in the trade industry to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....