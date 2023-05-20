Enugu PDP accuses NYSC DG of lying over gov-elect Mbah’s discharge certificate

The Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, of lying and misrepresenting facts over the discharge certificate issued to governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, after the NYSC said the certificate was not issued by the body.

The Director of Communications and spokesperson of the State PDP Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, Barr. Nana Ogbodo, who stated this at a press conference on Friday in Enugu, said the NYSC DG’s claim was in line with the “conspiracy, deceit, and willful misrepresentation of facts,” often displayed by the agency.

Ogbodo said it was ironic that the DG, while making the allegations, said he would not want to comment on the matter since it was in court, only to go ahead to not only deny knowledge of the lawsuit and consequent court order but also to act in clear contempt of the court.

“We should have viewed with surprise the false claim by the NYSC DG, Brigadier-General Yushau’u Dogara Ahmed, on national television,” Ogbodo told reporters at the press briefing.

“But he has not said anything new, as his statements were in sync with the continued conspiracy, deceit, and wilful misrepresentation of facts by the agency and its Director of Corps Certification, Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad, which necessitated Mbah’s N20 Billion lawsuit against the agency and Mr. Muhammad in the first place.

