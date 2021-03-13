EPL: Aina, Maja's Fulham beaten as Man City go 17 points clear; Iwobi's Everton lose | Ripples Nigeria

Manchester City have extended their lead at th top of the Premier League to 17 points after thrashing Fulham 3-0 on Saturday night.

City were held goalless in the first half by struggling Fulham, who would have climbed out of the relegation zone had they gotten at least a point from the game.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was in action for the Cottagers while forward Josh Maja was an unused substitute. But Ademola Lookman was on from the start to finish of the encounter.

It was John Stones who tapped in Joao Cancelo’s free-kick two minutes after the break to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus doubled City’s lead.

The visitors had the game under control as Sergio Aguero rounded off the scoring with a second-half penalty after Tosin Adarabioyo had fouled Ferran Torres.

Aguero’s goal was his first Premier League since January 2020, as the Argentine had suffered injury setbacks for so long.

Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton but could not help his side in their 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.

Crystal Palace compounded West Brom woes after sealing a 1-0 home victory over their visitors. Super Eagles defender, Semu Ajayi was an unused substitute.

