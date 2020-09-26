EPL: Chelsea fight back at West Brom, Everton beat Palace to maintain 100% start | Ripples Nigeria

Chelsea fought back after trailing heavily in the first half to earn a draw against West Brom in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Blues, who were defeated in their last league game against Liverpool, trailed 3-0 at half time against West Brom.

It was Tammy Abraham who scored a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for the Frank Lampard side.

Mason Mount and Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi had given the side hope following three early goals – a double by Callum Robinson and a goal by Kyle Bartley – for the hosts.

Earlier on Saturday, Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi play a substitute role for Everton in their win at Crystal Palace.

Iwobi was brought on in the 86th minute for man of the match, James Rodriguez, and helped the team hold on to their 2-1 lead.

