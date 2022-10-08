EPL: Chelsea thrash Wolves as Man City ease past Southampton to go top

Chelsea continued their exceptional streak under new manager Graham Potter as they thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Goals by Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja were enough for the Blues to see off their struggling visitors.

Chelsea had also sealed a 3-0 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League during the week, and would hope to continue the impressive run when they travel to the Italian club next week.

In another Premier League encounter on Saturday, Champions Manchester City pulled off an excellent display to ease past Southampton with a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals by Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland fired the Pep Guardiola side to the top of the league, until at least outcome of Arsenal vs Liverpool on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was in action as a substitute in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

The Foxes had started well as they opened scoring in the 10th minute through Patson Daka, but eventually lost to their hosts.

Goals by Philip Billing and Ryan Christie turned the game around for Bournemouth.

In another Premier League clash played concurrently, Newcastle thrashed Brentford 5-1. Later on Saturday, Tottenham will face Brighton.

