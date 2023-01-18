Sports
EPL: Man Utd miss chance to go second after late Palace equaliser
Manchester United missed a chance to climb to second spot in the Premier League after a disappointing draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils thought they had secured a 1-0 victory over their hosts, thanks to a first-half goal by Bruno Fernandes who was assisted by Christian Eriksen, but a late equaliser by Palace changed the story.
A 91st-minute leveller by Michael Olise spoilt the party for United.
New signing Wout Weghorst was also in action as he made his debut for the Erik ten Hag side, who are now unbeaten in nine straight games in all competitions.
Read Also: British business magnate, Ratcliffe, offers to buy Man Utd
United are now with same points as second-placed Manchester City, and are eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who they face on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.
With the draw, Palace stay in 12th on the Premier League table.
The Patrice Vieira side host Newcastle United in their next league encounter on Saturday.
