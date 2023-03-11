EPL: Spurs bounce back, Chelsea win again as Everton end winless run

Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their Champions League exit within the week to seal a thumping 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Premier League clash saw Spurs dominance in most parts of the game, with Harry Kane netting a brace and Son Heung-min also scoring.

At the King Power Stadium, Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in the matchday squad for Leicester as they fell to a home defeat.

The Foxes were beaten 3-1 by visiting Chelsea who seem to have found a new revival lately, having suffered a terrible run in their past 16 outings.

The hosts ended the game with 10 men after Wout Faes was sent off few minutes to the end of the game, but it was Chelsea who already sealed victory with a fine performance.

The Blues had secured a quarterfinal spot in the Champions League earlier in the week, and have now won a back-to-back Premier League victory thanks to goals from Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic.

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool were stunned by Bournemouth as the host sealed a 1-0 victory over the Reds, with Mohamed Salah missing a penalty.

At the Goodison Park, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as he helped the team secure a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Dwight McNeil scored the only goal of the game to end the Toffees recent winless run.

In another Premier League encounter on Saturday, Leeds United fought back to hold Brighton to a 2-2 draw.

