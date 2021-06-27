ESN allegedly beheads native doctor over impotent charms

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Mike Abatta, on Saturday, disclosed that alleged members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), shot a native doctor, Paschal Okeke, dead, beheaded and burnt his body.

He stated in a statement, that charms at the shrine were also destroyed, while the building housing the shrine of the native doctor was destroyed

The statement reads in part: ‘The remnants of IPOB /ESN terror groups turned the gun on their juju priest, one Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State. They shot him, decimated his remains, excised the head and burnt the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure to protect them from police bullets.”

The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, however, extolled officers and men of the command in the ongoing campaign to decimate terrorists in the state.

He cautioned other members of the terror groups to surrender and get rehabilitated or face the consequences, even as he urged residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses.

By John Chukwu…

