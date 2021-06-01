 Even the blind can see that Nigeria is sliding towards anarchy –Taraba Gov, Ishaku | Ripples Nigeria
Even the blind can see that Nigeria is sliding towards anarchy –Taraba Gov, Ishaku

2 hours ago

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has stated that even blind people are now aware that Nigeria is sliding towards anarchy, going by the rise of insecurity in every part of the country, if nothing is done to stem the tide.

Ishaku who spoke with journalists in Jalingo, the state capital on Monday, said the only solution to arresting the country’s slide into anarchy was the establishment of a state police.

Ishaku added that the increasing spate of insecurity across Nigeria and the inability of the military and other security agencies to address the situation were indications of anarchy.

“Nigeria is sliding into a failed state, yes of course, Nigeria is sliding into anarchy. Even the blind can see that we are sliding into anarchy and the deaf can hear about that too.

“The military should be in charge of flushing out insurgents. It is a disgrace if a country’s military cannot flush out insurgents within its territory.

“We need a state police; we need the constitution to be amended.

“I am called Executive Governor; Executive for what, if I cannot implement the decisions, I take them with the troops under my command?

“So, the state police are imperative and must come to stay. Without the state police, we are surcharging democracy, it won’t work,” Ishaku said.

