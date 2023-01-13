Ex-ABU vice chancellor, bursar arraigned for alleged N1bn fraud

Former Vice Chancellor and Bursar of the Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Ibrahim Garba, and Ibrahim Shehu Usman, were arraigned on Thursday, before Justice A. A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court.

This was due to alleged financial misappropriation, with an eight-count charge bordering on theft and money laundering to the tune of over N1 billion.

They were charged by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The two were arrested after a petition accusing them of stealing funds intended for the famed Kongo Conference Hotel in Zaria led to months of covert investigation.

READ ALSO:Northern governors to revive Ahmadu Bello’s legacies – Lalong

The results of the inquiry showed that the defendants were accused of stealing more than a billion Naira and transferring it to their personal accounts from various institution accounts.

A crisis had broken at ABU towards the end of Garba’s tenure.

The Governing Council of the school had asked the VC to leave before the end of his tenure, a directive that Garba vehemently resisted.

The council led by its chairman, Malam Adamu Fika (Wazirin Fika), instructed Prof. Garba to proceed on terminal leave with effect from March 1, 2020, in a letter delivered to him through the university’s registrar, A. A. Kundila.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now