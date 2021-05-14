Ex-Gov accuses southern governors of betrayal over ban on open grazing | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ex-Gov accuses southern governors of betrayal over ban on open grazing
Former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has accused the Southern Governors of a ‘betrayal of trust’ after the consensus to outlaw open grazing in the country.
He also accused them of betraying their oath of allegiance to the President of Nigeria.
According to Adamu, “the fact that they have taken a decision as a divisive move does not speak well of their intention. I feel it is a betrayal of trust. I think they are just playing to the gallery.
The former two-term governor of Nasarawa State made the submission on Thursday in Keffi, the state capital during an interview with journalists.
This was in response to the communique issued by the 17 southern governors after their meeting on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Southern Governors Forum at the end of its meeting held in Delta State on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the security situation in the country and speak directly to Nigerians.
The Governors while banning open grazing in their region, also noted that the activities of armed herdsmen in the southern part of the country is a serious security challenge that needs urgent attention as innocent citizens are being killed and their properties destroyed.
However, Adamu in his reaction said the Governors are only playing to the gallery and have said nothing different.
READ ALSO: MBAKA: Opportunist, extortionist, or modern day Nostradamus?
In order to promulgate the law, the Governors ought to have ensured passage via their respective Houses of Assembly rather than addressing the issue in a public communique.
Adamu said, “While we accept the fact that we have freedom of association and freedom of expression as citizens, they have failed to express their views through the right channel. They are members of the National Council of State. Every governor is a member of the NCS. It also included former presidents who are still living.
“What they are saying is not new. Those things have become like broken records, saying the same thing over and over again. Why can’t they come to the appropriate body which is the National Assembly to project their ideas?
“They have members in the National Assembly who are representing them, if they have an issue that is so important as that which borders on the constitution of the country, they should go there and express their grievances.
“We would sit, debate it and see how best we can come out of it. There can’t be Nigeria if everyone want to have things happen in his or her own way.
“There is a constitution and there is a framework that we are supposed to operate as governors. To go outside it is a betrayal of their oath of office. Each of them talking there, if you take a look at what is happening in their individual states, they cannot in all honesty and good conscience, challenge Buhari.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
